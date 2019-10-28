“S dances with stars”: Anna Rizatdinova first told about the faint live
Tenth air show “Tantsi z with a stars” was the most mystical and dramatic in intensity. Especially for the famous gymnast Anna Rizatdinova and her partner Alexander Prokhorov. Athlete first started on Pointe and performed a freestyle with elements of ballet. Before going to the floor Anna admitted that it was the hardest week of training.
After the speech Rizatdinova barely kept on his feet. When the judges commented on the dance, she at some point lost consciousness, dropped the flowers and began to fall on a partner. Alexander on time, picked up Anna, and Gorbunov announced an unscheduled advertising.
It was found in Anna’s blood pressure went up sharply. The top indicator has reached 210. The gymnast needed medical help. Anna has not appeared on the balcony to hear the evaluation. But she found the strength to reach the show results. And after the broadcast she recorded a statement in which he thanked everyone for their support.
“The air was very hard and room was extremely difficult. One of the most difficult weeks was this because he chose a difficult subject — the classic ballet. I first time in my life was on Pointe” — said Rizatdinova. “I’m extremely grateful for the fact that we go further”, — added Anna.
We will remind, after the tenth live show left a pair of Daniel of Salem and Yulia sakhnevich.
How was a mystical evening, and all the participants see here.
