“S dances with stars”: Anna Rizatdinova revealed the cause of syncope and told about the health
The famous Ukrainian gymnast, member of the popular show “Dances with stars z” Anna Rizatdinova, lost consciousness live to tell the “FACTS” about the cause of fainting and about when to return to training.
The athlete said that this week brought her many challenges — death of loved ones and severe physical and mental load and stress. Anna confesses that through this was more difficult than the Olympic games where she won bronze. In addition, after training Rizatdinova was in considerable pain in joints and seizures.
“For me, this week was very hard, both emotionally and physically. A few days before the broadcast died in the most close and native person for me, my grandfather. It is for me an example of how to fight for life. It was hard for me to realize that he is no more. Besides, this week came the most difficult dance in my life, harder even than the Olympic games. In a very short period of time I was supposed to be on Pointe to dance ballet on Sunday. Sore bones and joints. In the background of all my emotions, I had unstable blood pressure, and before the performance I was very nervous. And then during the live broadcast, I began to darken in the eyes and felt bad. I’m better now, the pressure has stabilized,” — said Anna Rizatdinova “FACTS”.
She added that she is resting and hopes to soon return to training. She promises that the next will be broadcast on the floor.
We will remind, after the performance Anna, hearing assessment, dropped the flowers and began to fall. Partner Alexander Prokhorov managed to catch her, and leading Yuri Gorbunov announced an unscheduled advertising. Turns out athletes has greatly increased pressure.
Tenth air “Tanzu s with a stars” unexpectedly left favorite show, Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich.
This evening was mystical, the couple showed the mysterious rooms. To the balcony came back shocking MARUV, Dmitry Dikusar and Victoria Bulitko was shocked by the kiss, but Tina Karol was reunited with Dan Balan.
