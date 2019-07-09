“S dances with stars”: the first names of the judges of the new season
Soon the new season of the dance show “Dances with stars z”. And while viewers are expecting the names of the participants, who will participate in the project, the organizers have already announced the first names of the judges of the new season.
In the new season “s Dances with stars” viewers again will see choreographer Vlad Yama and the ballerina Catherine Kuchar, writes KP in Ukraine.
Dancer Vlad Yama admitted that to expect in the new season of the dance project.
“In the new season from me you can expect more truth. I, like last year, it is important to convey to participants an objective assessment of their dancing”, he said.
According to him, the judges understand how the project challenging physically and mentally.
“Also, I think this season the stars will have to dance even better than it did the previous members who asked certain threshold. And it is quite high. This season, lowering it is not desirable. And so, I will all the same Vlad Pit with a beard and twenty-twenty vision, so I will look carefully at the feet, knees and hips, as well as in the eye,” — said the dancer.
In turn, Catherine Kuhar admits that she, as before, will be objective, and everything will depend solely on the dance participants.
“Everything will depend on how you will dance participants. In this project I have always and unconditionally on the side of the viewer who needs to get pleasure from the beautiful dance and the main dance show of the country”, — said the prima ballerina.
In her opinion, the dance is beautiful, when the whole country sees development and progress from ether to air, it is infinitely to compliment the pair.
Also, Catherine added that she, like many Actresses, loves to experiment, so plans to surprise the audience with new images.
The name of the third member of the jury is kept secret. We only know that it will be the referee of world renown and experience in the dance field.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a Grand Grand final of the second season of the project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”) completed the dance marathon, which lasted fourteen weeks. Reached the final three couples: Irakli Makatsaria and Jan Hare, Lesya Nikityuk and Maxim Ezhov, Igor Lastochkin and Ilona Gvozdeva. Each of the pairs throughout the project was more than once in the “risk zone” and was saved by the audience.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter