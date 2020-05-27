Saakashvili spoke about the cons of the new tax law
The President signed the bill No. 1210 requires urgent amendment because it adds complexity to the tax administration and increases fiscal pressure.
This was stated by the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the national Council reform Mikheil Saakashvili on air of TV channel “Ukraine is 24”.
“It (the law — ed.) needs to be changed urgently… Tax received the right to tighten the screws, the presumption of guilt is shifted on the taxpayer, because they have to prove something to the tax,” he said.
Saakashvili noted that the head of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky didn’t want to put the signature under the law, but was forced to do it by the condition IMF tranche.
He believes that during the economic crisis because of the pandemic, COVID-19 illogical to give the fiscal authorities the opportunity to increase control over taxpayers.
Saakashvili also stated the need for a waiver of customs brokers and facilitate the passage of the customs.
We will remind, several days earlier, President Vladimir Zelensky was signed into law on introducing amendments to the Tax code, which is opposed by the representatives of Ukrainian business. It expands the rights of the regulatory authorities and tightening tax rules.