Saakashvili: Ukraine is a broader problem than the resignation of the head of the NBU
Chairman of the Executive Committee of reforms Mikheil Saakashvili sees nothing wrong with the resignation of the head of the national Bank of Yakov Smoliy, because, in his opinion, in Ukraine there is a much wider problem than the resignation of the head of the NBU. He said this on air of the program “Right to rule”.
“Resigned and filed. Nothing wrong with that, in fact, if the national Bank will keep independence, but independence from other branches of government. The national Bank is not independent from the people, the national Bank is not independent from the business from the economy. The national Bank is responsible before the society and nothing wrong with that.
The Chairman of the Federal reserve (the U.S. — ed.) is also responsible to society. His cause in Congress (USA), he is testifying, he is. The Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine determines the policy in any sphere, and certainly he is responsible to society. So this talk that the national Bank should not be responsible, and only have to report to the IMF is wrong,” — Saakashvili said.
In his opinion, now in Ukraine there is a problem much broader than the Bank.
“We have a much wider problem than the Bank. Today (2 July — ed.) published the index of investment attractiveness of Ukraine. I want to say that over the past year, he declined. And he fell not because of government policy or lack of policy, not because of political changes in the country. He fell in the first place, there are several reasons — the judiciary and corruption. In the first place — the judiciary. So I think that now bother what will be resin or any other. Well, if he was a normal, independent, reputable economist would do different stupid things. This is very important. But it is more important to reform the judicial system,” he said.
As reported, late on 1 July, the Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakov Smoliy submitted to President Vladimir Zelensky statement about his resignation because of a “systematic political pressure.” Later Zelensky has submitted to the VR the draft resolution on dismissal Smoliy from the post of head of the NBU.
On the evening of 2 July in the Office of the President reported that Zelensky has held consultations with the leadership of the National Bank of Ukraine and market participants on the candidacy of the new head of the NBU.
