Sacred Union: the network leaked the invitation to the wedding Sobchak and Bogomolova (video)
The network leaked the invitation to the wedding of Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak and directed by Konstantin Bogomolov.
The pair approached the invitation with humor and sent the guests (and there will be 300) short video.
In the video on the yellow background shows the sun and the eye in the hands of the “worker and Kolkhoznitsa”. Then there is the inscription: “Sacred Union. Friday the 13th”.
“And to invite you to a family celebration on the occasion of their wedding. Await you on 13 September at 18:30 in Bosco Cafe in Petrovsky passage. Dress Code: dress tastefully. If instead of gifts young you want to make money to help the elderly and animals, please do not do this,” the invitation reads.
Lovers also hinted to guests that would like to receive a gift of five of the bathrobes and towels famous brands, as well as a sofa and a chest of drawers.
Recall that the wedding, is rumored to be very pompous. By the way, Sobchak and Bogomolov paid for the triumph of advertising, and yet they expect to earn good money by selling the right to shoot the wedding of TV channels.
