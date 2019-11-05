‘Sadist’, ‘hangman’, ‘Nazi war criminal’: Netflix has released a series about a Ukrainian who served in the death camps
November 4 on the streaming platform Netflix comes a documentary series about the Ukrainian who was a guard in a German death camps, Ivan Demjanjuk. The name of a series of tape — “Devil at the door”. Edition BBC collected information on the Demjanjuk and described his story.
“Sadist”, “executioner”, “Nazi criminal” — Demjanjuk named differently.
Over the last 35 years of his life, he endured trials in three countries. He was deprived of citizenship, was sentenced to death, acquitted, and then convicted. All this time, the debate about whether he’s guilty or not, did not abate.
Seven years after the death of Demjanjuk, nothing has changed.
Those who defend him say that convincing evidence of his guilt was never given. They themselves accused in justification of the “monster”.
As Demjanjuk was “Ivan the Terrible”
Demjanjuk was born in 1920 in the village of dubovi Makharyntsi (now Vinnytsia oblast in Ukraine), survived the famine in 1940 he was drafted into the red army. He participated in the battles for the Crimea, in 1942 was taken prisoner by the Germans.
After the war was in West Germany, where in 1952 he emigrated to the United States. Here now John Demjanjuk began working as a mechanic at the Ford plant. In 1958, he received American citizenship.
Then it seemed to him that, although difficult, the biography is little different from thousands of other no less dramatic personal stories of the contemporaries of the Second world war.
That all changed in the 1970s when in possession of the US authorities was the list of Ukrainian emigrants, who supposedly collaborated with the Nazis. In the list was the name Demjanjuk and copy of ID with photo, such issued to him in training camp “Trawniki”.
Almost 40 years later, in April 2011, the FBI will declassify its own report in 1985 in which the certificate called “probably fabricated”.
Before this happens, it will be almost the main proof of the veracity of the accusations against Demjanjuk.
In 1981, Demjanjuk denied U.S. citizenship, extradited in 1986 to Israel. Local court proves that he’s a guard of the concentration camp “Treblinka”, nicknamed “Ivan the terrible” — is “terrible” in the Demjanjuk learned several of the surviving prisoners of the concentration camp.
He, in their memories, led the installation, which pumped gas into the chambers of death.
Here’s how “terrible” in his memoirs describes one of the prisoners “Treblinka”: “Ivan was tall, and though his eyes seemed kind and pleasant, he was a sadist. He enjoyed torturing his victims. He often rushed to us when we worked […] ,he could make us lie on the floor and brutally beat us. While he did this, his face expressed sadistic pleasure — he laughed and joked”.
The death penalty and the justification
Demjanjuk’s lawyers have built in protection, in particular, on trying to prove that the identity is a fake, and tried to convince the court that the witnesses who recognize him as “Ivan the terrible” wrong.
Eliyahu Rosenberg, one of the key witnesses in the case, during the trial declared that Demjanjuk is “Ivan”. Later it turned out that in 1947, the same Rosenberg said that “Ivan the terrible” was killed during the uprising of prisoners.
However the court believed the witness: in 1988, Demjanjuk was sentenced to death by hanging. For the period of the appeal, he was put in solitary confinement where he was waiting for the final verdict.
In 1993, Israel’s Supreme court unexpectedly acquitted Demjanjuk. Saved declassified after the collapse of USSR interrogations 37 guards “Treblinka”, which said that the real name of “Ivan the terrible,” Ivan Marchenko, and the description of him does not coincide with the appearance of Demjanjuk.
The previous sentence was overturned, noting that the court “has reasonable doubt” that Demjanjuk is “Ivan the Terrible”.
However, in the verdict it was not about his innocence, the court insisted that there are sufficient grounds to believe that Demjanjuk was a guard at other Nazi concentration camps.
In 1993, Demjanjuk returned to the U.S. in 1998 he restored the American citizenship.
The new process
The quiet life did not last long against Demjanjuk, the US reopened the case, in which, however, neither the nickname “Ivan the terrible” or “Treblinka” is not mentioned. This time he was accused that he was a guard in the concentration camps “Sobibor” and “Maidanek”.
Soon, Demjanjuk was again stripped of his citizenship and ordered to leave the country. Subsequently, the request for his extradition was sent to Germany, where he opened the case.
One of the evidence against Demjanjuk was again the same identity of the concentration camp “Trawniki” as well as other documents. Witnesses who have seen Mr. Demjanjuk at the camp in the role of a security guard, was not.
12 may 2011 the court in Munich found him complicit in the murder of almost 28,000 Jews in a concentration camp “Sobibor” and sentenced to five years in prison.
At the same time, evidence of his direct involvement in these deaths was never found: it was the first case when as proof of guilt in murder in German court used the fact of service in a concentration camp.
“He was part of the killing machine, and he’s a accomplice in the murders. There is no doubt in the evidence, and relatives believe that it is necessary that all who participated in the killings of their families, answer for it,” said Cornelius of Nestler, the lawyer of the families of the victims “Sobibor”.
The son of Ivan John Demjanjuk — a different opinion: “He loved life, family and humanity. History will prove that Germany used him as a scapegoat to pass on helpless Ukrainian prisoner of war guilt for the actions of the Nazis.”
However, in the judgment of the German court and have not joined, Ivan Demjanjuk died in March 2012 before the court had to consider his appeal.
- The streaming platform Netflix will show a documentary film “the Devil next door”. This is the story of an ordinary American citizen Ivan Demjanjuk, native of Ukraine, who was hiding from all her dark past.