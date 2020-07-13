Sadovy calling the situation s Karpaty “seryoznym spasom for LWV Yang” (video)
Andrew Sadowy
Head of Lviv Andriy Sadovy visavisa about the situation s pozbavlennya Karpaty profesinio status, wykluczenia team z Ukraïnskoï Prem courier-play I stating scho sale become posrednikom in negotiations spublishing club.
“For me TSE shock. I knza not mozhu Povray scho TSE mozhlivo. If I sostres s new spavaonica club Oleg Smalyuga, VIN MAV duzhe optimstic name versity VSI problems, schob team further progulivali GRU.
Tsey FNT, if the team is not pohala two Gris in Mariupol, I shvidki wykluczenia. Perhaps, TSE rsena sche can pereglyanulis. The fact scho for LWV Yang TSE Lepas, duzhe seriozna” – saying Sadowy in nterv th “Great football”.
“Karpati” mayut two pavlenokb, 50 to 50. The stench povinn state one table , zahoditi usaboruzena. From Razi chogo I sale svy cabnet nadati, whether weasel, spiritise here. Ale is guilty Buti gotovnosti ODN th NSO side. Mi we will spiritise together with the head oblacno sake, oblasna geriatra, namahatta Saraswati CIR spublishing. Druzi moï, well, not be so postupati”, – pasmowa head of Lviv.
Interv Yu Garden – z 45:00.