“Safe doses” of alcohol can be dangerous
Became known, some amounts of alcohol contribute to the sense of will and self-control. Ve starts small — with 0.5 of beer.
Scientists at the University of Sussex in the U.K. found that eating even about 0.5 l of beer or large glass of wine contributes to the sense of will and self-control in healthy people, — said the author.
About it reported in a press release published in MedicalXpress.
Experts said that this amount of alcohol permitted for drivers in the UK and Canada.
In the experiment, scientists have studied the ability of people to evaluate their actions. As it turned out, after drinking even small doses of alcohol, the subjects were confident that they control the situation, but in reality it isn’t.
— Our study shows that even one pint of beer is enough to significantly compromise the sense of the will of man. This has important implications for legal and social responsibility of drivers, said the researchers.
According to them, in the UK it is necessary to prohibit alcohol consumption for drivers, as it makes driving dangerous.