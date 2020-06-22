Safe training: in California, opened the gym with isolation cubes for visitors
After 3 months the quarantine across the coronavirus in Redondo beach (CA) has opened a gym Inspire. In order to preserve social distance, the gym owner has installed an isolating Cuba. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.
“My wife just started to wear masks. We tried to make the mask, but it was very difficult to breathe. So we think of Cuba, the PVC pipes made a frame and separated them shower curtains, says gym owner Pete Capsin. These insulating cubes we get a lot of people. They feel comfortable because they have this protection. Even if we know that this does not protect 100%, but because of this, they can feel much more comfortable because there are few walls between people”.
“When they go to a cube — there are dumbbells, gym mats, benches — everything you need, including disinfectant spray, so they can clean up after a workout,” said Sapsin.
“I think it’s a great idea. With insulating cubes Pete and his team was a good idea. I felt safe,” says a visitor to the gym Chan Nguyen.
But the gym owner says about the impact of the pandemic on the business: “we were devastated. We didn’t know if we can open again. We lost more than 50% of our clients. The remaining 50% continued to train with us, but they just were not ready. For them, this situation was uncomfortable. So we had a hard time”.
bookmark