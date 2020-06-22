Safe training: in California, opened the gym with isolation cubes for visitors

After 3 months the quarantine across the coronavirus in Redondo beach (CA) has opened a gym Inspire. In order to preserve social distance, the gym owner has installed an isolating Cuba. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.

Photo: Shutterstock

“My wife just started to wear masks. We tried to make the mask, but it was very difficult to breathe. So we think of Cuba, the PVC pipes made a frame and separated them shower curtains, says gym owner Pete Capsin. These insulating cubes we get a lot of people. They feel comfortable because they have this protection. Even if we know that this does not protect 100%, but because of this, they can feel much more comfortable because there are few walls between people”.

A screenshot from the video “Voices of America”

“When they go to a cube — there are dumbbells, gym mats, benches — everything you need, including disinfectant spray, so they can clean up after a workout,” said Sapsin.

“I think it’s a great idea. With insulating cubes Pete and his team was a good idea. I felt safe,” says a visitor to the gym Chan Nguyen.

A screenshot from the video “Voices of America”

But the gym owner says about the impact of the pandemic on the business: “we were devastated. We didn’t know if we can open again. We lost more than 50% of our clients. The remaining 50% continued to train with us, but they just were not ready. For them, this situation was uncomfortable. So we had a hard time”.

