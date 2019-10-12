Said ‘the next flight’ to return from Kiev to U.S. Ambassador gives testimony to the Congress despite the ban by the White house
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch on Friday spoke at a closed congressional hearings in the investigation of the scandal in the U.S. capital called the “Ukrainian”.
Even on Friday morning in Washington were not convinced that Jovanovic still dare to speak in front of legislators, writes the BBC.
A few days before the White house released a special statement saying that none of the current officials of the US administration will not cooperate with Congress in the investigation connected with procedure of impeachment of the President of Donald trump.
Jovanovic left his post in Kiev in may this year at the personal request of the head of the White house, accusing her of disloyalty. However, she continues to be a member of the state Department, and, according to the rules, must obey all orders of the administration.
In his opening remarks, the ex-Ambassador accused the administration trump that of a Washington foreign policy based on “the protection of private interests” of individuals. Their influence, she said, has led to the fact that the state Department has left many professional diplomats.
His resignation Jovanovic called “unbelievable and suspicious,” adding that she was fired “based on… based on nothing and false accusations of people who had suspicious motives.”
The former Ambassador said that the accusations of her “disloyalty” to the President circulated a personal lawyer trump Rudolph Giuliani and members of his entourage.
“I don’t know for what reasons Mr. Giuliani decided to declare war on me, — said Jovanovic. — Perhaps people associated with him, believed that their personal financial ambitions will suffer because of the anti-corruption policy, which we carried out in Ukraine.”
On Thursday, U.S. authorities reported the arrest of businessmen Igor Fruman and Lion of Parnassus. Entrepreneurs were considered “personal friends” Rudolph Giuliani, and, according to the investigation, took an active part in the campaign for the dismissal of Jovanovic from the position of Ambassador.
At the hearing, the diplomat said that never met businessmen and not more than three times and spoke with Giuliani on topics not related to the fight against corruption in Ukraine.
According to her, in March of this year, the state Department asked her to continue working in Ukraine until 2020, but already two months later she was ordered to hand over the case to fly out to Washington “next flight”.
After returning to the American capital, one of the Deputy Secretary of state explained to the diplomat that the decision was made personally by the President of the United States.
“He said that trump has lost trust in me and no longer wants me, continued to serve as Ambassador,” — said Jovanovic.
What with the current head of the Embassy of the USA in Ukraine William Taylor?
As writes the Voice of America the House of representatives of the United States Congress called to testify William Taylor, temporary chargé d’affaires of the USA in Ukraine.
The congressmen wanted to hear his testimony in the investigation of impeachment of Donald trump. However, the date for giving evidence not yet appointed.
But diplomats with the Ambassador, suggesting that if Taylor had to choose between those to testify before Congress or to remain in his post as top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, he would chose the latter.
That William Taylor has information about the detention of granting Ukraine weapons, and politics of the White house this became known after the testimony of the former US special envoy on Ukraine, Kurt Volker. The house of representatives published the correspondence of American diplomats and Advisor of Vladimir Zelensky Andrey Ermak.
In conversation participated and William Taylor. Then he wrote to the US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland: “As I said on the phone, I think it is crazy to deny military aid to help in political campaigns.”
Despite the ban of the White house, the next week, Congress needs to give evidence, the US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland directly involved in the preparation become a controversial phone conversation between trump and the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.
Before the lawmakers is going to speak and a former senior national security Council of the United States Fiona hill, in charge of White house policy towards Russia.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- In June 2016 the White house announced the official nomination of diplomat Marie Yovanovitch for the post of United States Ambassador to Ukraine. Who is she and what is planned to do at the time of taking office, read here.
- The calls for the removal Jovanovic intensified after March 20, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said in an interview with The Hill that started the investigation against members of law enforcement agencies as to whether the leak of the financial statements of the Party of regions in 2016 on transactions with the former then the head of the electoral headquarters of the trump Paul Manafort intentional and did Ukrainian law enforcement agencies thus to influence the presidential campaign in the United States in favor of Hillary Clinton.
- Lutsenko claimed that Jovanovic gave him a list of persons whom he should not pursue, and refused to cooperate in the investigation of misappropriation of American financial assistance to Ukraine. The Embassy of the accusations are denied.
- Later Lutsenko acknowledged that Jovanovic gave him a “touch list” of persons in respect of which allegedly it was impossible to proceed with the investigation, although he previously stated to the contrary.
- The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in this situation, sided with Marie Yovanovitch, expressed its full support for the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and the satisfaction of a strategic partnership with the United States. And it has its own reasons. We wrote extensively about how government in Ukraine corrupted American democracy and influence U.S. elections in favor of Clinton.
- 20 March, during an interview in the program Hannity on Fox News, former U.S. attorney Joe Digenova said about the need to remove Jovanovic from office for her actions “undermine the credibility” of the administration trump.
- Also to dismiss Jovanovic in 2018 requested member of the U.S. house of representatives Pete sessions (Republican from Texas), who at that time served as Chairman of the rules Committee, he wrote a personal letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with a request to withdraw Jovanovic, claiming that she made disparaging statements about President trump.