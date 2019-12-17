Salah scored an elegant goal with the heel between the legs of the defender in the match of English Premier League (video)

Салах забил изящный гол пяткой между ног защитнику в матче Английской Премьер-Лиги (видео)

Mohamed Salah

In the match of the 17th round of the English Premier League met two teams, located at the poles of the standings.

The leader of the championship – “Liverpool” played away against “Watford”.

Team “the North pole” team beat the “South pole” with the score 2:0.

Scored a double Mohamed Salah. Especially good was the second goal 27-year-old Egyptian scored in the 90th minute.

Note that due to the failure of “Lester” in the home match against Everton, the gap between “red” from “the Fox” has increased to 10 points.

