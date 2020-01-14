Salaries of top officials will increase in 3,5 — 5 times
From 1 January 2020, the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and also employees of the ministries will increase wages from 2 to 5 times compared to the previous year 2019.
About it reports “Hvil” referring to Facebook ex-Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko.
According to information, the salaries of most officials and MPs will be hundreds of thousands of hryvnia.
“Actively dispersed “zrada” payment to officials one of the ministries of wages in amounts to 500 thousand hryvnia. Note that increasing the salaries of Ministers and their deputies took place in all ministries. The increase in average of top officials has occurred in 3.5 to 5 times”, – wrote in the post Rozenko.
It was also noted that from January 1, 2020, the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada will receive a salary of more than 100 000 UAH. The ex-Minister said, the salary in education to date, nearly 9 000 UAH.
“The era of poverty is over, friends. Telling you,” he concluded.