Salaries: what are the enhancements worth the wait September 1,
The Minister has told, how much will increase doctors ‘ salaries since 1 September.
Since September 1 the salary of physicians will grow by 3.5 thousand UAH.
This was at the briefing said the Minister of health, Maxim Stepanov.
He recalled that on 15 July the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decree according to which since September 1 the salary of the Ukrainian doctor on average will increase by 3.5 thousand medical personnel to about 2.5 million UAH, Junior medical staff on 1 thousand 250 UAH.
In addition, the government yesterday allocated funds in the amount of more than UAH 103 million for training of doctors-interns, recalled Stepanov.
Stepanov believes that the current level of wages of medical workers in the country is inadequate and should be at least 20-25 thousand.
