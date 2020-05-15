Salary to $136 000 per year: 8 jobs that will be in demand in postcoronary era
Experts agree that the economy in postcoronary era will look very different- and, as a result, the most popular occupation can change. Edition Grow has gathered a selection of the 8 professions that will be relevant after the end of the pandemic coronavirus.
As decrees about thinning the isolation is removed, and the quarantine is weakened, it is likely that industries that require close contact with other people, such as retail trade, restaurants and travel, you will recover slowly. Other industries will be able to adapt to the new norms of social distancing.
These eight jobs, according to experts, will be in demand when the country starts to recover from the pandemic. The Bureau of labor statistics expects growth in these areas not less than 5% by 2028. More than half of the professions have salaries in excess of $70 000.
Work in fitness
Fitness instructors
- The average salary in 2019: $40 390 per year ($19 per hour)
- Employment in 2018: 356 900 people
- The expected increase by 2028: 13% (45 700 jobs)
- Mandatory education: high school diploma or equivalent
Faith Popcorn, futurist and CEO of marketing consulting company BrainReserve, expects that the transition to digital, the remote services can be carried out not only in healthcare but also in other individual services such as personal training. Consumers are accustomed to do at home during the quarantine, and it may take some time before they are ready to return to the gym.
According to Popcorn, virtual personal training, likely to be in demand, because they can create an atmosphere of one-on-one, which is more like the experience of a face-to-face with a personal trainer than going to the gym.
Jobs in the supply chain, such as drivers and logistics
Drivers of heavy cars and tractors
- The average salary in 2019: $45 260 per year ($22 per hour)
- Employment in 2018: 1 958 800 people
- The expected increase by 2028: 5% (99 700 jobs)
- Compulsory education: higher education.
Logist
- The average salary in 2019: $74 750 per year ($34 per hour)
- Employment in 2018: 174 900 people
- The expected increase by 2028: 5% (8 of 400 jobs)
- Compulsory education: bachelor
Jobs in the supply chain are some of the most in demand during a pandemic, as more people prefer to shop online rather than go to the store. This can continue for some time, as many consumers are afraid to gather in public places even after the lifting of the quarantine.
“As the opening of supply chains, we expect an even greater increase in demand for truck drivers and delivery personnel, as well as increasing logistics and some production,” says Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster.
While the average delivery driver earned $32 020 in 2019, which is almost $8 000 less than the average for all truck drivers engaged in transportation over long distances.
Working in the healthcare sector
Registered nurses
- The average wage in 2019: $73 300 per year ($35 per hour)
- Employment in 2018: 3 059 800
- The expected increase by 2028: 12% (371 of 500 jobs)
- Compulsory education: bachelor
Physician assistants
- The average salary in 2019: $112 260 per year ($54 per hour)
- Employment in 2018: 118 000
- The expected increase by 2028: 31% (37 000 jobs)
- Mandatory education: master of
Anesthesiologists-nurses and midwives-nurses
- The average wage in 2019: $115 800 per year ($56 per hour)
- Employment in 2018: 240 700
- The expected increase by 2028: 26% (62 000 jobs)
- Mandatory education: master of
The demand for nurses and physician’s assistants were already on the rise before the advent of the coronavirus. This is due to the growing popularity of group medical service, which the national Academy of medicine defines as “providing medical services to individuals, families or their communities, at least two health care providers”.
This trend has created a lot of jobs for nurses and physician’s assistants, who perform routine medical work such as checking the physical condition of the patients and work with doctors to design treatment regimens.
Work in the software
Software developers
- The average salary 2018: $105 590 per year ($51 per hour)
- Employment in 2018: 1 365 500 people
- The expected increase by 2028: 21% (284 100 jobs)
- Compulsory education: bachelor
According to the March survey conducted by Monster, almost 6 out of 10 employers would consider the question of changing its policy work at home if their employees can maintain productivity during a pandemic.
So that workers can perform their work from home, you need to create and maintain software. The growth of demand for these services will rise and jobs in this area.
Work in marketing
Advertising managers, promotion and marketing
- The average salary in 2019: $135 900 per year ($65 per hour)
- Employment in 2018: 286 800
- The expected increase by 2028: 8% (21 800 jobs)
- Compulsory education: bachelor
Even before the pandemic was expected that the number of jobs in the field of marketing will grow considerably over the next decade. These workers have many skills that can be used in different industries, which can be especially useful because some branches flourish while others recover more slowly.
