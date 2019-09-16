Sale of visas and citizenship: which countries trade their passports
How and why States are selling their visas and passports, arrange the sale.
According to “Kommersant”, last week it became known that Greece is entering the club of States who sell their citizenship. For the industry, which for the last year criticized the corruption fighters and human rights activists is a great victory. However, experts say, programs of the “Golden passports” and “Golden visas” have handy when talking about the need for an urgent solution to sudden economic problems. Especially if States approach this issue flexibly, providing potential buyers with discounts or other bonuses.
Industia “satolah passport” and “gold visas” has a lot of enemies. Anti-corruption advocates note that selling passports or residence permits, who knows, the States contribute to bribery and money laundering. In the debate about the morality and legality of such activities has entered the EU leadership, who has transferred all the shortcomings of such programs and promised to take strong action to remedy the situation.
So, at least in recent years received several States.
In 2013 Cyprus was on the verge of default. The European Union and other international organizations have declared their readiness to help, but if the introduction of a one-time tax on all Bank deposits and carrying out banking reforms. Cypriot authorities had to agree, having received €10 billion from the EU and IMF, however, and they immediately had problems. Almost a third of all deposits belonged to foreigners, who appealed to the authorities of their States.
As a solution to the problem of the Cyprus government offered citizenship to all those investors-foreigners who have lost as a result of restructuring and the banking crisis €3 million or more. Despite the fact that in accordance with the then current program “citizenship in exchange for investments” Cyprus passport “cost” of €5 million, it was about unconditional discount. And later discount turned into a price reduction and made permanent: 2016 Cypriot citizenship could not get anyone to invest in the economy €2.5 million.
The result was almost a complete restoration of confidence in the so-called investment program of Cyprus, which provided citizenship and a residence permit. Moreover, according to experts of consulting company Henley & Partners, the country has already received more than €5 billion in foreign direct investment, and the popularity of the program can be easily traced to growth in the local real estate market (real estate investment is the most popular form of investment for citizenship).
This method chose the Portuguese authorities, one of the countries most affected by the so-called European debt crisis. In 2011 the budget deficit was 11.2% of GDP, and Portugal had to ask for EU and IMF financial assistance of €78 billion, Fulfilling the stringent requirements of lenders, it reduced the deficit to 4.5% of GDP in 2014, but debt rose to 130.6 signatures% of GDP, and the unemployment rate exceeded 17%.
The authorities tried to soften the blow by entering your own program “Golden visa”, but at first she was not too successful. As a result, in 2015, a law was passed giving permanent discounts for “Golden” residence permit. Under certain conditions (targeted investments, purchase old property or real estate in prescribed areas), the investor could save up to €250 thousand.
Investments amounted to more than €4.7 billion, as a boom in the real estate market are obvious: according to local media, the growth rate in property prices in the first quarter of 2018, amounted to a record 28%. In the first quarter of 2019, the growth in property prices (which is one of the main indicators of the popularity of investment schemes) amounted to 17%.
In 2017, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis was forced to actually enter a discount on a passport of the country in connection with natural disasters. Hurricane Irma stern costly to the archipelago, became the strongest hurricane in the Caribbean over the last ten years. The government’s answer was the creation of a special Fund to help victims of the hurricane, in which investments in the amount of $150 thousand was considered a basis for granting investor citizenship in the country. Discount compared with the then citizenship in exchange for investment was $100 thousand.
Initially, the government expected that the discount will only last six months. But the success of the project has forced the authorities to reconsider this decision. The emergency Fund was reorganized into the sustainable development Fund and is still in effect. Is still valid and strap $150 thousand investment in this Fund to receive citizenship, considered one of the best in the world (.pdf).
However, it is always a decision on the introduction of discount or revised prices downwards was taken in response to economic or climatic crisis. Sometimes this is a result of the initial mistakes of the government. This was the case in Turkey, which introduced its own program, “gold passport” at the beginning of 2017. Minimum investment was set at $1 million (that’s about the level of Malta, which, however, seems much more stable country, and her passport in the ranking of the same Henley & Partners is quoted much higher). The Turkish authorities were expecting to be able to program at least $10 billion But that did not happen. Interest in the program was not. The stated goal is to provide the inflow of capital into the real estate sector — was not implemented.
The Turkish government took more than one and a half years to see my mistake. New program options was published in September 2018. Were relaxed settings for all types of investment. For real estate is the bottom limit was $250 million versus $1 million for Bank deposits and investments in the capital of the Turkish companies $500 million versus $3 million and $2 million respectively. The result was a revitalization of the program. According to official data, in mid-summer 2019 citizenship through investment program received a 981 people, most citizens of Iraq and Iran. Another 1.7 thousand applications is under consideration. The authorities do not reveal data on investment, which brought new citizens, but according to the most conservative estimates, they amounted to $245 million in less than a year.
USA is no exception. Service citizenship and immigration services (USCIS) announced a change in the conditions of the visa the EB-5 program for immigrant investors that was the first significant revision of the rules since 1993.
Most of the money from this program were California, new York, Texas, Florida and Maryland.
Under the EB-5 program, individuals have a right to apply for lawful permanent residence in the United States if they invest in a commercial enterprise in the United States and create or (under certain circumstances) preserve 10 permanent jobs for qualified employees from the United States.