Saleen showed the crossover and electric car
Company Saleen is one of the icons of American tuning.
Her, in 1983, founded by former racer Steve Saleen and made a name for himself at a serious rework sports cars Ford Mustang. It later came to light the original mid-engined supercar the Saleen S7, which became an American legend, and later Steve tried his hand at tuning other cars — pony cars Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger and even Tesla. Now all these projects closed, and the company is on the threshold of a new era.
In search of markets Steve Saleen five years ago opened a branch in China, but local buyers of expensive tuning machines are not attracted. After the break, the company made a second attempt, much more serious. In Rugao on the East of the country was a joint venture with Jiangsu Saleen Automotive Technology: a new partner is local businessman Wang Xiaolin. Had almost completed a joint plant with a capacity of as much as 150 thousand cars a year. There will be produced?
Cover model shown in 2017 is a mid-engined sports car Saleen S1, based on the German coupe Artega GT sample 2007. The car got a new design and boosted Ford turbo engine volume of 2.3 liters (457 HP, 577 Nm). Saleen S1 can accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and score limit of 290 km/h. the Production of these cars in China will begin in the first half of 2020, and then these machines will be delivered in the United States and Europe.
But it is clear that some mid-engined sports car 150-thousand plant not download. The market should be a completely different car — the Saleen crossover MAC, a prototype of which was shown at a special event last weekend. The company still results in only two parameters of the new model: power — 400 HP, while torque is 450 Nm. And one of the main competitors named, neither more nor less than the Porsche Macan! Conveyor crossover Saleen needs to get up in 2020.
However, the first Chinese model will be an electric car. And it’s not about the car. Instead, the joint venture Jiangsu Saleen license funny electromobility MyCar developed by EuAuto Technology from Hong Kong in 2003. Later all rights to the car moved the company GreenTech Automotive, which planned to begin sales in America, but was never released to the local market.
Newly Saleen Maimai length of just three meters is different from the original modified design of the front part (the appearance of the original model at the time, Giugiaro has developed). He has a double cabin with six airbags, the electric motor 109 HP and traction battery 35 kWh, the Company promises that the machine weight 1100 kg can travel on a single charge of 305 km.
Why this wonder of a company that has a proud sporting past? It’s simple: the presence in the range of the electric vehicle allows to obtain from the Chinese government so-called environmental credits, that is, quotas on emissions of harmful substances, which can produce a much more interesting machine. Saleen Maimai will enter the Chinese market by the end of this year.