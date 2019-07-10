Sales of crossover Hyundai Venue will start in 2019
Recently, representatives of the famous Korean car brand Hyundai, in an interview with reporters pointed out that the new model Venue will be available until the end of this year.
As we know, the official premiere of the model took place at the new York auto show in mid spring.
The automaker is positioning its new crossover, as the most affordable and most compact in the line of SUV’s.
The exterior design of the novelty has a very modern look. Looks original trapezoidal grille and wide wheel arches.
The dimensions of the discussed models:
length of 4.04 metres;
a width of 1.77 meters;
height 1.57 metres;
the wheelbase of 2.52 meters.
In the cabin in the center of the front panel is an eight-inch monitor multimedia system. The equipment includes security system, Parking and auto hold on the strip.
On the power of the new Hyundai Venue will be equipped with 1.6-liter turbo engine, whose power yet kept secret. In the role of powertrain will be offered in manual transmission and CVT.