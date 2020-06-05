Sales of used cars rose again
In Ukraine after the restoration of the service centres again increased the demand for used cars with high mileage.
It is reported by Hvylya, citing data from the Ukrautoprom Association.
According to the Association, in may 2020, registering cars imported second-hand increased by 28% and exceeded the newly registered cars in 5.2 times in comparison with indicators of may 2019. The Ukrainian registration numbers received 30,6 thousand imported cars.
When choosing used cars Ukrainian drivers prefer cars with petrol engines. In may, the number of such cars made up 64% of the market of used imported cars. The share of diesel vehicles amounted to 21%, and cars with LPG is about 10%. Another 5% were for electric and hybrid cars.
Most popular used cars among Ukrainians was such as VOLKSWAGEN Passat – sold 1457 pieces, NISSAN Rogue – sold 1,225 units, FORD Focus – bought pieces 1202, VOLKSWAGEN Jetta – sold 1132 things, and RENAULT Megane – implemented 1062 pieces.
According to the Association Ukrautoprom, in January-may, Ukrainian registration was received 110,2 thousands of used cars. New cars sold 29,8 thousand pieces.