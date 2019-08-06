Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault with their daughter and son on a walk in Beverly hills
François-Henri Pinault, in principle, rarely appears in public together with Salma Hayek (unless, of course, we are not talking about the fashion weeks — the Pino family owns a huge business, which includes leading brands), and even with children it can be seen infrequently. But the summer was a time that walking is a great company I want as often as possible. Here in Los Angeles, 57-year-old billionaire with pleasure and walks together with his beloved wife and children, 18-year-old Matilda and 12-year-old Augustine. On the streets of Beverly hills and paparazzi spotted the family.
Of course, this company stood out for 52-year-old Salma Hayek — thanks to its vibrant along, but rather, colorful flowing skirt, which at this time was the main “street” image of the actress. However not less the attention of photographers attracted to another pretty girl in the company — the eldest daughter of Pino Matilda, who, it seems, can easily compete on the catwalk some Kendall Jenner.