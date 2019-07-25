Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson on the set of the film “Bliss” in Croatia
While some stars are enjoying the holidays, others are busy on the set. 52-year-old Salma Hayek is working on a new role in the Mike Cahill film “Bliss” (Bliss). Paparazzi caught the actor on set in Croatia, where it was spotted 50-year-old Owen Wilson.
The actress hit the frame when going with a partner on the film in between scenes. Hayek had on a white dress in the Greek style, tight at the waist with a belt. Wilson was holding over her an umbrella, protecting from the sun.
In the movie “Bliss” Wilson plays a guy named Greg who meets Isabel (Hayek) and becomes interested in her theory that the world around them is actually not real. The film also involved Madeleine Winter, Joshua Leonard, Deron Horton, and other actors.
Hayek recently signed a contract for shooting the movie about superheroes of Marvel Studios under the working title “the Eternal” (Eternals), where it will partner Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumal of Nanjiani and others.