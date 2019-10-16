Salma Hayek celebrated the 12 million subscribers racy photos
Salma Hayek has long reached the peak of his career, and is now reaping the fruits of success and social networks. Recently Instagram star crossed the mark of 12 million subscribers. A significant event, the actress decided to celebrate in an extravagant way.
Salma Hayek has published in the microblog entertaining pics, it Nude star lies on her belly and her back stuck 12 needles.
I am very grateful to all of you for your love and support. Eeee! I you 12 million! Needle for well-being and prosperity for every one million of you
― signed picture actress.
Instagram-profile stars is very popular among fans. At the time, Salma admitted that she took a lot of time to master social networking, because the daughter was in no hurry to come to her aid. However, the technology was subjected to the actress, and now she’s happy subscribers not only juicy pictures but also funny videos, archival photos and footage from the shoot.
The last of these was a joint photo with Keith Harrington during the first readings of the script kinokomiksa “Eternal”, in which Hayek will play a major role.