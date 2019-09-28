Salma Hayek excited fans a candid way
September 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Salma Hayek has shared with fans a new sensual photo. The star was posing in an unbuttoned blazer, which was not other clothing and linen. The actress, bent, lay back on the Ottoman and slightly held back lapels, and the second hand was placed on the floor. Tight pants said inflated buttocks star, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Commander in chief.
Fans admired the beautiful photo of the stars: “You look great!” “Fire!”, “Happiness to be such a talented actress and a beautiful woman,” wrote the followers of the actress on Instagram.