Salma Hayek has demonstrated a seductive way
Salma Hayek, who in September celebrated the 53rd birthday, continues to conquer the web stylish outputs. Recently a famous actress has published some pictures with the heroes of a Mexican series Monarca. The actress was not involved in the shooting, and made this time as Executive producer.
In the photo she appeared in several seductive images. The star tried on a blue pleated dress with a flying skirt and lush ruffles throughout. Foam strips on the chest barely covered a luxurious form of Salma. Added outfit long earrings shade of fuchsia and black platform sandals and high heels. The makeup she did to accent the eyes and lips. And hair shimmering with a silky luster, and pulled down the soft waves.
The second image was less blatant, but no less feminine. The actress shines in black with white butterflies dress, which emphasized the slender figure of Salma and her expressive appearance. Closed enough, it looked, nevertheless, a solemn and boring. Completed the outfit sandals sophisticated and large accessories.
At the photo shoot the star was in high spirits, posed and took an amusing and seductive poses. Salma looked happy and carefree. Fans just bombarded Salma comments, admiring her flawless skin, a slender body and sense of taste.