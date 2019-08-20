Salma Hayek in Gucci dress went on a date with my husband
52-year-old Salma Hayek and her husband, 57-year-old françois-Henri Pinault, were spotted by paparazzi in Santa Monica. The celebrity couple dined at the restaurant Giorgio Baldi. The actress looked stunning in a long black Gucci dress with belt, decorated with brand logo GG red and green stripes. Bow added sandals Yves Saint Laurent Tribute model and glasses.
The star often opts for outfits outfits of the Italian brand. However, this is not surprising because, since 2005, her husband is Chairman and CEO of the French company Kering, which includes such brands as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, Boucheron, Brioni and Pomellato.
Recently Hayek in an interview with InStyle magazine, spoke about his work on “Frida” (Frida) and the struggle for women’s rights in Hollywood.
I had eight years to achieve the start of filming. No one wanted to shoot a story about a Mexican artist and Communist with monopoly. It was really hard. But I had a vision of how it should be. And I’m proud that I produced this picture
she said.
About his youth, Salma says with a smile and admits that at age 20 she was most afraid of growing up and with horror imagined the time when she turns 30. The star spoke about ageism, with which she has faced in Hollywood. It used to be that after 30 years the actress has become in demand.
Now I’m not worried about getting older. When I turned 40 and then 50 years, I took it calmly. Since then, in Hollywood, a lot has changed for women. We still pay far less than men. But gradually the situation is getting better. Now, at 52 years old, I play best role in my life
— admitted to Hayek.