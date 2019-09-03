Salma Hayek shared her hot photos in honor of his 53rd birthday
blockbuster “the Bodyguard,” signed on for the role of superhero in kynoselen Marvel,and a few hours ago proudly announced that he became a year older. On the day of his 53rd birthday, the actress has shown itself in all its glory, post a photo in a bikini.
I’m 53! Happy birthday to all the September babies,
— posted by Salma in Instagram. Greeting post it was accompanied by hot photos in swimsuit, which had estimated half a million users, among them were her colleagues, Emilia Clarke, pierce Brosnan, Zoe Saladan, model Cindy Crawford, performer lenny Kravitz, Vogue editor-Edward Enninful and many others.
To age-related changes Hayek is with humor. On the show the Graham Norton three years ago she revealed the secret of his smooth skin:
I turned 50 years old. And just so you know ― no Botox, no fillers. The trick is to tighten hair.
At the same time, she recognizes the disadvantages of age. In conversation with the edition of The Edit Salma complained: the older she gets, the more her vision is deteriorating.
This is the worst aspect of age. I’m totally visual, but now I can’t even read without glasses. Problems with vision worse than menopause,
— complained the star.
Probably her and this birthday she has to work since the shooting of “Eternal” from Marvel has already begun. In 2020 Hayek fans will see several new projects the stars, one of which she brought a superhero and the other wife killer.