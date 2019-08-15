Salma Hayek showed ample bosom in a bright swimsuit
August 15, 2019
Celebrity on vacation.
Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek, which showed how 11-year-old daughter cut her hair, went to a deserved vacation.
Where it’s resting now a celebrity, she said, but in all its glory showed his mouth-watering figure. On the page in Instagram 52-year-old star posted a few photos, which appears in swimsuits.
“When you dive and forgot you still in the sunglasses,” commented Hajek photo where posing with a water mask and glasses.
During the holidays Salme had to swim together with the horses. When the artist swam around her were animals. “Love the unexpected meeting,” — commented on the movie actress.
