Salma Hayek with her hair down looks 10 years younger
Salma Hayek, arguably one of the most natural, open and uninhibited stars of Hollywood. She often post to Instagram a selfie without makeup, shows strands of gray that she had, and tells her it is to keep fit (after all, the actress is prone to be overweight).
Recently Salma shared with subscribers a cute photo where her curly hair was casually. The nature of the hair Hayek, indeed, twisted. For the outputs on the red carpet for her right. But the natural curls give the hair movement and visually rejuvenates for a few years. 52-year-old actress and looks like a high of 45, and in the photo — and at 30.
Speaking of beauty secrets, Salma often mentions their line of makeup – these cosmetic “potions” are cooked according to the recipes of her grandmother, who communicated with the Mayans, and that once a month keeps a vegan diet for a week and does Pilates. Hayek often said that does not make beauty injections. Although insiders claim that the actress is rejuvenating treatments at the beautician, but only hardware.