Salma Hayek with her husband at the funeral of Jacques Chirac
The actress looked very stylish.
In Paris said goodbye to former French President Jacques Chirac, who died September 26 at the age of 86 years. At the farewell ceremony in the Church of Saint-Sulpice came a lot of politicians, former and incumbent heads of state, monarchs and stars.
Among celebrities was Salma Hayek, who came in company of her husband Francois-Henri Pinault. The actress looked very stylish. She was wearing a black suit, which consisted of an elegant jacket and pants Palazzo, white blouse with frills and a black flower on the neck.
Your outfit she added black sandals extremely high platform and stiletto heel. In hand, Salma was carrying a black bag of crocodile leather on a gold chain, and her face was sunglasses. Perfectly smooth styling topped off with a bow actress.
Pinot was dressed in a black suit in a cage, a white shirt and black tie.