Salon dog beauty: as an immigrant from Russia has built a successful grooming business in the United States
Natalia Buslovich – groomer. For several decades she makes Pets beautiful. In the United States with the support of her husband and daughter’s assistance she organized her own business – a mobile beauty salon for dogs. Due to high demand she has to think about expanding the business. Your story Natalie told “Voice of America”.
My name is Natalia, I’m a hairdresser Pets. Dogs are cut from 1986. Since then, as I started to work in America three years have passed. I’m great went business: here in America, it’s called pet groomer.
The name of my salon Natalia”s Pet Beauty Salon. The interior consists of a bus on which I go to clients directly and work in it. It is fully equipped with warm and hot water, with a table, with electricity.
Of course, to come to the customers for the customers is a vip service. People don’t need to go anywhere to put your dog in the car, somewhere to go, to spend time after work or instead of work. Just an hour — and dog ready, and everyone is happy.
“I think I was very lucky — I get both service and quality, and very affordable price compared to the local services, — says Tatiana Tyulyukina client. And then my dog absolutely no stress, absolutely positive.”
I was born in Leningrad, now St Petersburg, a beautiful city in Russia, — continues Natalia. The first dog we came home in 1980, it was a long time ago, I was 12 years old. Brought home a small black lump — it was a small poodle. We began to care for it: to cut, wash, blow-dry — haircut is very important to dry the dog, to pull hairs each, then the cut will be smooth and beautiful.
Mom started to cut the dogs with friends. But she couldn’t find a contact and deal with animals, so I went with her and helped to keep the dogs. Just a few months I tried it on my dog trimmed so that all the neighbors began to ask who so nicely trimmed my dog. I was so inspired! I came to the exhibition with that haircut, and the judge asked me: “Who are you to cut the hair of the dog?” I replied that I was cutting myself. She said, “you’re really good at it.”
I became very good money, because a huge number of customers. I find it so remarkably useful in life, because when I moved to another country, it became my main profession.
In Israel we moved the whole family in 1991. In those days, many emigrated from Russia to America to Israel. When we got there, I saw the desert. I was very confused about who I’ll be there to cut? Ran mostly desert dogs are the Bedouin breed. There were a lot of immigrants from Russia, they brought with them their purebred dogs. And thanks to them I had a job. I worked as a teacher in College, taught grooming dogs, I had many graduate students who are now working successfully in Israel. And even my student when I left that job in College, I was replaced.
Now I live in America, Maryland, the city of Damascus. My husband is Russian, who came a very long time and he knows English, owns his own business.
“I am originally from Kiev, Ukraine, — says Dmitry Epelboim, husband of Natalia. — I came here when my parents decided to emigrate with the whole family. It was in 1989. In the city of Galesburg my garage. Brother Mike doing everything except the paint work. Business for 15 years, and we have quite easily obtained. Never been out of work since the first day we have always had a job and we gradually expanded. The business needs to grow. If he is not growing — you’re doing something wrong”.
Dima and I met accidentally through a mutual friend who lived in Israel and moved to the United States — continues Natalia. — I thought, that I can write first to interest him? I saw that he was skiing. I wrote to him that also ride.
“At some point we met and went together to Budapest. Spent a week together, we liked to be together, — says Dmitry. — I asked her to come to visit and she agreed. He proposed to her, then she left and came back with all things”.
In America, I live in 2015, — says Natalya. When I arrived, thought at first to get a job. I had no idea how to open a business here if I didn’t know the language. My husband head worked in this field much faster. He was looking for all the information about the grooming business and found out that there is a mobile groomer. That is, a bus that is fully equipped as a workshop for dogs, everything is there for it to arrive to the customer and serve it to mow the dog, wash it.
We bought a new bus, but it was completely empty inside. All inside now, Dima did with his hands.
When I started, I worked alone. Then he came to me daughter. Her name is Michal, I’m 23 years old, she graduated from the Israeli school, then the army moved in and I introduced her to my work. We go together, she washes the dogs, I at this moment rest. If the customer has more than two dogs while she washes, I can cut the second dog. So we change and time takes much less.
The price is now 70 dollars, although I started with a 55. All friends say that I am very cheap to take, but I knew that if I start immediately with the local market price, I will be a very long walk my clients. Therefore, the price made lower for six months scored the base and told them the new price.
“I’m here for a long time suffered, went to different hairdresser, went to new York, tells the client Dina Urman. — I couldn’t put the dogs because I couldn’t cut them properly. It arrived and everything was fine. I’m alive and my dogs too! Cut only her, she’s a professional.”
Over the past 3 years I have cut a day from 5 to 8 dogs, — says Natalya. It’s hard physical work, I’m now looking for an assistant, because a lot of customers and they all want to quickly get the service. Nobody wants to wait 3-4 weeks.
Itself business model: Dima receives calls from clients, determines which day to put a particular dog, depending on the location where they live, that there are not long journeys from one dog to another. He is already so in these matters began to understand what it is, of course, our General business.
Now we have six adult dogs and four puppies were born. He never kept dogs, his whole life was one cat. Good thing he’s not afraid of dogs and he has no allergies to them. Dima gets along great with them, but take care of dogs exclusively I. He feeds them, loves and does everything that it was convenient for me to care for them. If we need to go somewhere, he thought, we need to buy a large bus, in which we will travel and not to think, where to leave the dogs. We have them take away with them. Each dog has its own interest to the dime and they are very happy, when he can deal with them.
The dogs we breed, I have his kennel, and because I go to exhibitions, where judges assess the quality of my dogs, I can have a high level of pedigree puppies. Puppies are sold expensive, but if compared with the prices of American breeders, I just below. We advertise on the official website of the American dog,come here to see how Americans and Russians. Previous puppies bought a Russian family, they live far away, and I can serve them dogs.
I go to exhibitions, they need dog high class breed. Therefore, their dogs I am available in good nurseries. Due to the fact that it was easier for me to talk in Russian and many Russian breeders I knew, I brought them mainly from Moscow. Although I now have generations of dogs of my breeding dogs I have born and which I left, trained. They go with me to the exhibition. For the exhibition they have to walk nicely, stand, and nothing more is required.
When the diplomas, victories at exhibitions, for advertising your business is a big plus. I want to open a school to give people the opportunity to earn — I think it is very good business. I would like my students worked well and said, “We have learned from Natalia”. When next to me be a good student, I will see that there is potential that it will be cool to work – I’ll take it.
We came to the conclusion that it is time to open a stationary Barber shop. I understand that I have the potential and have the opportunity to work more than I can work on the bus.We decided to open it at our house, so I could get workers to the hairdresser and put on the bus to serve the customers.
I can afford to take on large dogs, and give people the opportunity to not look for hairdressers because of my refusal and to contact me.
Why I love hairdressing, I like to cut the dogs? First, I like to mess around with wool, to comb, to cut. Second, this process brings joy to all — the owners are happy, I’m happy.
The work takes an hour, and you can already see the result. This is a very nice and interesting.