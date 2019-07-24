Salt consumption increases the risk of stroke and heart attack
Excessive consumption of salt is injurious to health in General and increases the likelihood of strokes and heart attacks. Such a statement, according to the information portal “latest news”, did the staff of the University of Liverpool (UK), studied the potentially provoked by sodium chloride in the harm.
Daily allowance of salt for an adult is no more than six grams, however, many people disregard this rule and eat eight or more grams of salt per day.
In fact, the consumption of salt is quite difficult to control, as it is contained in processed products and semi-finished products that form the basis of the power of modern humans.
Scientists say that given the obvious influence of salt on the frequency of heart attacks and strokes, people need to pay more attention to control its use.
A deficiency of salt, as should be noted, is also injurious to health, so should not be too hard to limit yourself to salty.
“Maintaining a balance in salt intake is no easy task, but you need to monitor the amount of salt eaten, if you don’t want to die at a relatively young age from a heart attack or stroke. Health systems of different countries need to develop a new, more restrictive rules governing allowable amount eaten salt”, conclude the experts in healthy eating.