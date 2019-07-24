Salt intake can trigger the development of dangerous diseases
Scientists from the University of Liverpool and colleagues from other institutions conducted a study that showed that salt consumption is constantly increasing cases of strokes and heart attacks. This includes cancer. The arguments of the experts published in The Sun.
According to scientists, evidence from around the world at the present time show that mandatory approaches are much more effective than self-regulation in reducing the amount of salt and sugar in the diet. Adults are recommended to eat no more than 6g a day but most people consume 8 g on average. This is because three-quarters of the food product takes place in the processed foods such as bread, ready meals and soups.
Researchers at the same time warn, the lack of salt also leads to health problems, so it is important to observe the “Golden mean”. The irregularity is due to new cases of strokes, heart attacks. According to forecasts, by 2025 this figure will reach 26 000, along with 3800 deaths from stomach cancer.