Salt toothpaste for healthy teeth from Tibetan monks!
The Tibetan monks teeth remain healthy to a ripe old age. Even in ancient times, when in these mountainous regions of the dentists had not even heard of! Want to know their secret?
Half a Cup of coarse salt, pour with cold boiled water, minute intensively stir with a spoon, then remove the formed foam. Toothbrush hook the little crystals and clean this mass of teeth habitual movements morning and evening after meals. The resulting “brine” intensive rinse your mouth.
Do not despair felt discomfort at first: the salt water immediately “respond” teeth sensitive to cold-hot, sour-sweet. They became vulnerable because the enamel has worn off. The same unpleasant feeling, by the way, a very expensive toothpaste for sensitive teeth.
Will have to wait: salt “pasta” will not only destroy disease-causing bacteria of the mouth, but soon strengthen enamel, “basementideas” cracks and chips on teeth.