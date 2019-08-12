Same as all: Rihanna at the grocery store
August 12, 2019
Being the richest woman in the world music industry — Forbes estimated the fortune of Rihanna 600 million dollars, the singer can hire a whole staff of assistants, who relieve her from household chores. However, going for groceries prefers Riri herself.
In the lenses of the paparazzi, Rihanna was hit while shopping at the grocery store Eataly at the Westfield Mall. Dressed in a black and white checkered dress with a Dior bag at the ready, the singer, along with girlfriend and a few bodyguards examine the contents of the shelves. In your grocery cart got wine, Basil and other foods suitable for a perfect dinner in the warm company.
Stood in line at the cashier, Rihanna paid for the purchases, and then looked in a nearby restaurant, where he ordered a hearty pizza. And perhaps would have remained unnoticed by other visitors of the shopping center, if not reporters following the singer literally.
