Same-sex marriages and legalized abortions throughout the United Kingdom – labour party of Northern Ireland also passed a law (PHOTO)

A law allowing the imprisonment of gay marriage and legalizing abortion, joined on Tuesday in force in Northern Ireland.

MPs from the labour party has made to the British Parliament in the summer of this year the relevant amendments. The Northern Irish Democratic unionist party on Monday tried to block their acceptance, but her efforts were unsuccessful.

The leader of the labour party Jeremy Corbyn confirmed the legalization of gay marriage and abortion in Northern Ireland. “This is a historic moment. Thank you to all the campaigners and MPs from the labour party who have worked tirelessly to achieve this significant victory in the struggle for equality and human rights,” wrote Corbin in his Twitter.

Thus gay marriage and abortion is now legalized throughout the United Kingdom of great Britain and Northern Ireland.

England and Wales legalized gay marriage July 16, 2013, a Scotland – February 4, 2014. The Northern Ireland Assembly voted against the legalization of gay marriage 13 APR 2014.

Same-sex marriages are also legal in British crown dependencies (Isle of man, Guernsey, and Jersey) and overseas territories (Akrotiri and Dhekelia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Pitcairn Islands, British Antarctic territory, Gibraltar, ascension Island, Tristan da Cunha, Falkland Islands).

15 October in Scotland were automatically quenched the conviction of the men convicted in the last decade for homosexual relations by mutual consent, reminiscent of the DW. “The request for forgiveness and the decision to pull back may not compensate all the harm caused by these discriminatory laws, but they at least make the position more comfortable for humans,” said Director of LGBT rights organization Equality Network Tim Hopkins.

Today same-sex marriages are officially registered in 25 countries of the world – Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Sweden, Uruguay and the USA.