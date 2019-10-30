Samhain 31 Oct 2019: rituals for prosperity and freedom from problems
Samhain — one of the most important of the Celtic holidays. According to tradition it is celebrated on 31 October and 1 November. It is believed that with the help of special rituals on this day can change lives for the better.
Now Samhain evolved into Halloween, although initially it was not associated with monsters, ghosts and demons. At least so say the historians. It was a day when he finished the harvest, was seen off the old year and met new ones.
The Meaning Of Samhain
The Celts believed this magical day, truly positive and powerful in terms of energy. Nature at this point was rebuilt and could help people get rid of problems and troubles, physical ailments.
On this day, the Celts asked the nature of well-being in the family, material goods, and of the rich harvest in the future. On Samhain scored the extra cattle, which was not destined to survive the winter cold. The Celts lit bonfires and brought a sacrifice to the gods to be merciful to them and help in the future.
Useful modern rituals of October 31,
A ritual for well-being. On Samhain, it was decided to share their harvest to help each other, to present gifts and make donations. It was necessary to arrange a small feast. Therefore, the main ritual on Samhain is to prepare something delicious yourself at home, preferably from the harvested crop. If you do not have this possibility, you can make something from ingredients bought at the store.
You just need to cook delicious meals and give them to the following people: those you love, those with whom you would like to build a friendship or a loving relationship, as well as those with whom you have a relationship are not in the best stage.
When you give food to the families and friends, you need to say to myself the words: “To become closer to Yes the trouble curb”. When you treat those with whom you want to build a relationship, say, “Our path will soon become one, and life will become better. The winter we will meet, fall conduct. Each other with you we a great fit”. When you share food with those who are estranged from you, say to himself: “the end of the War, the beginning of the world. Make the world smile, the Sun met”.
After all the food is handed out, say the words, “Give me well-being, mother nature. On this day, when the wheel starts spinning at the new, accept my offerings and bless me and my whole family to new achievements. Let will we ever intended, let come true our dreams and desires.”
Ritual to get rid of the problem. At this time, the Celts would clean their houses to enter the new year clean. First you need to throw out all unwanted, broken, inoperative, and redundant. When you are done with that, start cleaning. You should always start from the top, wipe the dust in hard to reach places, then arrange things and then MOP the floor.
Ends with a cleansing ceremony of the home, but this is done at midnight. At midnight, you light a candle and complete silence and darkness around every corner of your house or apartment, saying: “the Problem away. Disease, out of the house. Waiting for the warmth, kindness and light.” Repeat this line all the time while cleaning your house on fire to this important night.