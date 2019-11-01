Samodelnyj husband of car crash for the first time appeared in public after the rumors about the disease actress
The husband of a famous Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is supposedly undergoing treatment for brain cancer, for the first time after the rumors about the disease actress appeared in public. Peter Chernyshev went back to work and out on the ice in the ice musical Tatiana Navka “Ruslan and Lyudmila”, which skated the lead role of the hero Ruslan. A new show skater with the team presented in Saint-Petersburg. Peter for the first time appeared in front of reporters. According to media reports, he lost a lot of weight and looks not the best way. The journalists ‘ questions Chernyshev did not respond. He only took part in a collective photo shoot, and then on the ice quickly went to the other end of the arena. Journalists just haven’t been able to catch up.
Media representatives asked a question to Tatiana Navka about the health of the skater. For some reason she was very surprised. Anyway, pretended not to understand, about what speech.
“What do you mean “how he feels”? Peter A. feels good. Ready to work. Thank you,”snapped the Pastor.
Recall that the family of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk not comment on her condition and don’t call the diagnosis. In support of the actress, they created an official page on Instagram where you refute fakes.
We also learned about another disease in the family of Actresses — her mother is losing her hearing.
