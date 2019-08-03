Samsung Galaxy Note10 Note10 and a +: prices confirmed
In the middle of last month, an insider Quandt Roland (Roland Quandt) announced the European prices of phablets Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Now another insider Ishan Agarwal (Ishan Agarwal) announced the numbers that is less than the previous.
How much?
Before Roland wrote that the basic version of the Galaxy Note 10 c 256 GB of internal storage will cost in Europe at €1,000 and the Galaxy Note 10+ with the same memory capacity for €150 more expensive.
But according to the Ishan, the price Samsung Galaxy Note 10 start from €949 (for the version with 256 GB ROM). For Galaxy Note 10+ with 256 GB of memory will have to pay €1099 for 512 GB — €1199. How much will it cost version with 1 TB of memory is still unknown.
The insider stresses that in different countries the price tags will be different.
And finally — the first live video of new products.