Samsung introduced a budget smartphone Galaxy A10s
After a series of rumors and leaks, Samsung finally officially introduced a smartphone Galaxy A10s
Not difficult to guess that the Galaxy A10s is an upgraded version of the regular Galaxy A10. The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel, and the predecessor did not have dactyloscopy.
In addition, the increased capacity of the battery with 3400 mAh to 4000 mAh and the main camera was a double, and consists of 13-Megapixel main and 2-Megapixel additional sensors. On the front panel hosts the 8 MP front camera.
The smartphone has a screen of Infinity-V a diagonal of 6.2 inches and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, 8-core SoC, possibly a MediaTek Helio P22, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB of flash memory, slot for cards microSD up to 512 GB.
Manages Samsung Galaxy A10s Android operating system 9 Pie with a proprietary shell One UI. Exact prices and release dates Samsung has not yet announced.