Samsung is winding down production in China
The company is winding down production due to competition from local producers
South Korean company Samsung has ceased production of mobile phones in China due to increased competition from domestic competitors in the world’s largest smartphone market. On it informs Agency Reuters.
It is noted that the company closed during the year, the last two of the plant. Samsung stopped producing phones in China followed by other manufacturers that moved production from China due to the rising labor costs and a slowdown in economic growth.
Sony also announced that is closing its manufacturing plant in Beijing and will produce smartphones only in Thailand. Apple still produces its products in China.
According to a study of market share of Samsung in the Chinese market decreased to 1% in the first quarter from 15% in mid-2013, giving the fast-growing Chinese brands such as Huawei and Xiaomi.
“In China, people buy cheap smart phones from domestic brands and expensive phones from Apple and Huawei. Samsung little hope to revive their share”, — said the analyst of the Chinese smartphone market Pak sung-Soon.
In Samsung said it took this decision in an attempt to improve efficiency, but added that it will continue selling in China.
“Production equipment will be redeployed to other global production sites, depending on our global manufacturing strategy based on market needs”, — said in a statement.