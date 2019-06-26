San Francisco became the first city in the United States banned electronic cigarettes
Authorities in San Francisco (CA) on June 25 adopted in the second reading the bill prohibiting the sale in the city any electronic cigarettes.
Thus, San Francisco became the first city in the United States, where he introduced such a ban, writes TJ.
According to the document, on the territory of the metropolis will be prohibited from selling electronic cigarettes that have not received a certificate of safety from Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines (FDA). Since such certificate is not received, no manufacturer of electronic cigarettes, this means that the ban in San Francisco applies to all products in this category.
After the bill is passed by the city Council it is sent for consideration of the mayor, the London brides have 10 days to study it and to sign, giving him an official power, or veto.
But earlier, the mayor had already declared their approval of such a ban: “We must take action to protect the health of the youth of San Francisco.”
The full extent of the law will take effect from 2020. The ban will not affect the sale of ordinary cigarettes, other tobacco products and medical marijuana.
In San Francisco is the head office of a well-known manufacturer of wapow Juul. June 19, 2019, the company bought in the city, 28-storey office. Juul spoke against the ban and says that the government “put politics above health.”
Juul and other brands are trying to deal with the fact that electronic cigarettes do not fall into the hands of teenagers — in April the company launched a program that tracks the movement of their goods. Despite this, the FDA is constantly accusing producers in the deliberate is for a younger audience.