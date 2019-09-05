San Francisco declared the NRA a terrorist organization
The city Council of San Francisco unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the National rifle Association (NRA) domestic terrorist organization, and urged other cities to follow suit. This writes the San Francisco Examiner.
Group on the protection of the right to arms, declared the decision “a disgusting and useless” protection “from violence.”
City Council member Katherine Stephanie, which made gun control a top priority of its activities, introduced a resolution that 11 members of the Council approved on Tuesday, 3 August.
“It is time to rid this country from the NRA and show everyone who they really are,” said Stephanie.
“This country was overflowed by a violence with a firearm, and we should call the NRA what they really are: domestic terrorist organization – said Stephanie. – No one did more to fan the flames of violence with firearms than the NRA”.
“The NRA exists to spread the propaganda of the use of weapons and give weapons to those who cause us harm and terrorizing, – said the member of the Board. – No matter how look, the NRA is a domestic terrorist organization.”
The NRA are outraged by the vote of the Board of supervisors of San Francisco.
“It’s just another useless and disgusting drug “sting” against the epidemic of violence that has engulfed our country. The same attack faced by the NRA in new York – said the press-Secretary of the NRA Amy hunter. Is a reckless attack on law-abiding organization, its members and the freedoms for which they all serve. We remain invulnerable, guided by our values and faith in those who want to find a real solution to the problem of violence with a weapon”.
In a statement, Stephanie notes that the U.S. Department of justice defines terrorism as the use of any “firearms, other weapons or dangerous device with the purpose of directly or indirectly jeopardize the security of one or more persons”. A supporter of terrorists known as any person who “commits an act aimed at providing material support to terrorists, including providing communications, tools, weapons or training to any person who has committed or plans to commit a terrorist act”.
The resolution was introduced after 28 July 2019, when there was a mass shooting at the festival in Gilroy (CA).
Since then, according to Stephanie, we saw the “slaughter across the country,” with mass executions in El Paso (TX), Dayton (Oh), and Odessa (TX).
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- August 31 at about 15:00 local time, two employees of the highway patrol stopped the car on a highway near Midland. The driver of the car opened fire on the police, and then drove on, shooting at people and cars. Killing seven people, injured 22 people, including three police officers. The police reported that some victims received cuts glass broken in the result of shots at the Windows of the car.
- August 4, 24-year-old Connor Betts staged the mass shooting outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio, in which nine people were killed, among whom was the sister of the shooter Megan Betts.
- August 3 in El Paso (TX) shooting occurred in the Walmart supermarket, which killed 22 people, another 26 are injured. Police arrested a suspect in the shooting of a young man, he was a 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.