San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake live streaming free: preview, betting tips
San Jose – Salt Lake. The forecast for the match MLS (07/07/2019)
We offer a forecast for the final meeting of the game day on July 7 in the MLS, which will meet “San Jose” and “Salt Lake”. What will be the match in California?
San Jose Earthquakes
In early June , San Jose broke the peace with Washington (1: 1) and Dallas (2: 2), and then flew out of Los Angeles (1: 3) from the country’s cup after defeating Sacramento (4: 3). At the end of last month, the Earthquakes confidently beat the houses of Houston (2: 0) and Galaxy (3: 0), but a couple of days ago the hosts beat in Minneapolis (1: 3).
Real Salt Lake
Real Madrid urgently needs to be added if the team wants to play in the playoffs. Before the break at the US Salt Lake Cup suffered two unpleasant losses from Montreal (1: 2) and New York (0: 4), and then left the tournament from Los Angeles (0: 3) . Mike Petke’s wards returned in a good mood and scored points in matches against Chicago (1: 1), Kansas (2: 0) and Columbus (1: 0).
Statistics
Salt Lake held four past meetings at TM 3.5.
San Jose played the last three games for a total of 3.5 less.
Guests do not miss two matches in a row.
The last three games between the clubs were grassroots.
Forecast
“Salt Lake” had a great last game just on the defensive. At the same time, San Jose was also good, which does not miss two games in a row at home. We believe that it is profitable to bet on the total less.
Let’s try to give a prediction for a draw. We do not expect a large number of moments.