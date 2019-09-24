Sanctions in action: Russian senators denied visas to travel to the UN General Assembly
The United States continue to apply restrictions of the Kremlin politicians and top officials. So, Russian politicians, who were to take part in the annual session of the UN General Assembly in new York, denied a us visa. About this informed the head of the Federation Council Committee on international Affairs Konstantin Kosachev, who and nine senators were denied a visa.
“This outrageous action that has no explanation or justification”, — “Interfax” the words of Kosachev.
According to Kosachev, visas were not issued “in violation of obligations to the international community”.
It is worth noting that on 6 April 2018, the United States included Kosachev in the sanctions list 17 officials and 7 businessmen from Russia close to Putin.
In turn, the official representative of the Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that the incident will be the Central theme of the next meeting of Sergey Lavrov and Mike Pompeo.
Zakharov noted that the American side “refers to the technical nature of the problem,” namely the late filing of documents.
“It’s not that… something the guys broke down the capital”, — said Zakharov.
Recall, September 4, the Committee of permanent representatives of EU countries agreed on the decision to extend individual sanctions for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Limitations include the freezing of assets and ban on issuing visas 163 individuals and 44 organizations responsible for undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
