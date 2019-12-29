Sand and bananas: six things that may soon disappear
Lately, the mankind more and it hurts more — begin to feel cuts in resources. About it writes BBC.
You’ve probably heard about the shortage of water, oil and honey bees, but there are other resources that we lack, or who simply disappear due to improper use, and they affect all spheres of our life.
Here are six of them, which you may not know.
1. Free space in orbit
As of 2019 revolves around the Earth about 500 thousand objects.
Only about 2 thousand of them actually work — the satellites that we use every day for communication, GPS, and watching your favorite show.
The rest is debris from the missile launch and the previous collision of orbital objects.
So what’s the problem? The figure of 500 thousand covers only objects that are actively monitored — but every day and start a new one.
With the improvement of technology is becoming easier and easier to bring something into orbit.
Although this is mostly good news for humanity, however, air traffic control for all of these objects, just as there is system in place to dispose of unwanted items that clutter the Earth’s orbit.
With the increase in the number of such objects grows and the risk of collision and damage to networks, need to operate our phones, cards and systems to track the weather.
The solution to this problem is looking for, but have not yet found.
2. Sand
You might find it strange — as it may end in the sand when it is full of beaches and in deserts.
But in fact no solid material is not mined on the same scale as sand and gravel. And, according to the UN, we are using it faster than nature has time to restore it.
For the formation of sand by erosion of a thousand years, and we use it daily on a massive scale in construction, land reclamation, water filtration and even glass production.
Because of the loss of sand is threatening the fragile ecosystem, there were calls for global monitoring and regulation of the increasingly wide use of this turned out to be a limited resource.
3. Helium
Next time let the sky a balloon — think about whether or not to do it.
Helium gas is also an exhaustive resource, which is mined from deep below the earth, and his stock remained in a few decades.
According to some estimates, the shortage of helium will occur within the next 30-50 years.
You may think that this is just a little spoiled the mood for children’s parties, but helium has vital medical uses: cooling of magnets that allow you to operate the MRI scanners.
They made a revolution in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, injuries, brain and spinal cord.
4. Bananas
In our not-so-distant future dystopia will be to pick up a smoothie!
The greater part of the bananas that are now grown for sale on a commercial basis, is threatened by a fungus called Panama disease.
Most of the bananas that we eat variations of the variety “Cavendish”, which is directly derived from a single plant. Because they all are clones, the Panama disease has the potential to spread quickly to the entire population of banana plants.
A similar situation has already been 50 years of this disease almost destroyed the world banana crop, with the result that manufacturers have moved from the cultivar “Gros Michel” by “Cavendish”.
Researchers are working on breeding new varieties, not only resistant to the fungus, but also delicious.
5. Soil
Although the global stocks of soil can’t evaporate from the surface of the Earth, its irrational use is now a serious problem.
Most of the important nutrients plants get from the top, fertile layer of soil.
WWF non-governmental organization that works on wildlife conservation, has calculated that over the past 150 years, it lost about half of the world’s soil at the same time to restore the natural way one inch of the soil is necessary up to 500 years.
It is believed that erosion, intensive agriculture, deforestation and global warming contribute to the loss of topsoil, which affects the vast majority of the world’s food production.
6. Phosphorus
At first glance, it seems that phosphorus plays a very important role in our daily lives.
But it is not only necessary element of the structure of human DNA, but also the basis for agricultural fertilizer, which has no substitute.
Instead of having to return to the soil from which it is derived — using plant and animal waste — while phosphorus frequently travels to the city, along with the harvest, and in the end washed away our sewage systems into the sea.
If the situation does not change, according to various estimates of phosphorus can be enough from 35 to 400 years.