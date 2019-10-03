Sanders was suspended the campaign after emergency heart surgery
One of the most prominent participants in the presidential race in the U.S. Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign after emergency heart surgery. About it writes BBC.
78-year-old Sanders felt chest pain during a campaign event in Nevada the evening of 1 October, and was taken to the hospital. Doctors diagnosed coronary heart disease. They unblocked blood flow in arteries, setting policy, two of the stent.
The scheduled meeting of the candidate in US presidents with voters and sponsors cancelled. Campaign headquarters Sanders also cancelled the broadcasting of campaign commercials in Iowa, where he had contracted on television advertising in the amount of $1.3 million.
The candidate himself, from the campaign of 2016 enjoys the support of millions of faithful followers, announced on Twitter that gets better and feels good. Sanders did not fail to use the surgery and their stay in the hospital as an illustration of his election platform.
“Thank you for all the well wishes. I feel good. I am lucky that I have a good program and excellent medical care that doctors and nurses help me in recovery,” he wrote from his hospital bed.
“None of us knows when will something happen with his health. And no one needs to fear that the disease will leave him bankrupt. Medicare for all!” — said in a tweet Sanders, one of the important points of the program which is free health insurance for all Americans. Opponents accuse Bernie Sanders in economic populism and leftism, but he calls himself a socialist.
Advisor to Senator Jess weaver announced in an official statement: “After examination and tests, was found a lock of one artery, then he has successfully established two stent”.
“78-year-old politician is in a cheerful mood and will relax in the next few days,” added the Advisor.
A stent is a small hollow piece of tube of plastic mesh, which is inserted into a blood vessel and expands it, allowing access of blood to the heart and other organs. Stenting is different from the bypass — operation, in which grafting of a piece of vessel surgeons create additional blood flow to bypass the blocked artery.
While not reported, how long will it take to recover after surgery and will Bernie Sanders part in the next round of the televised debate of candidates in US presidents from Democratic party, which will take place on 15 October.
Bernie Sanders remains one of the most popular contenders for the nomination for U.S. President among Democrats. Before the election of 2016 he lost the nomination to Hillary Clinton after the bitter primary.
During the presidential race in 2020 a rating of Sanders also remains high: in the spring of this year, the polls showed that he was second only to the ex-Vice President Joe Biden, by September, Sanders was third after Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren.
In one quarter from July to September, Bernie Sanders has raised more than $25 million dollars on the campaign is the largest sum of donation among all Democrats.
If Bernie Sanders will participate in the elections next year, and will triumph over Donald trump, he will become the oldest President in U.S. history. Donald trump under Saunders for five years, the ratings leader among the Democrats of ex-Vice President Joe Biden — two years.
Many rivals in the presidential race Bernie Sanders, I send wishes for a speedy recovery: this was written in Twitter Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttidzhich and others.
What does Bernie Sanders?
And opponents and supporters, and even the Sanders call him a socialist. But if opponents accuse the Senator, a veteran in the extreme leftism of economic views, he says that he favours an economic model which benefits all, not just the super-rich.
Sanders repeatedly elected to the U.S. Senate as an independent, but the presidency is nominated from the Democratic party, as in the American political system the candidates of the “third force” are much less likely. In 2016 he has made a tough competition to Hillary Clinton winning the primary elections in several States.
The election program of Bernie Sanders this year is based mainly on his plan for universal health care “Medicare for all”. Opponents of the Sanders — including Joe Biden, called the plan unworkable and too costly.