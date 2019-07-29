Sandra Bullock on a date with Brian Randall in Los Angeles
55-year-old Sandra Bullock carefully guards his personal life from the media’s attention, therefore, the paparazzi are rarely able to catch the actress in the company of 53-year-old boyfriend Brian Randall. Yesterday, however, the secular reporters were lucky — star couple were spotted them during a visit to Los Angeles.
While they ate, he put his arms around her. He touched her hand, kissed the shoulder once they are very close to each other bent over her phone to look something up…
— has told then one of the guests of the celebration.
More recently, in the press and then talking about the fact that the relationship Bullock and Randall went to the next level — supposedly soon the lovers are planning to play a secret wedding. Brian, by the way, is great with children Bullock — nine-year-old Luis and five-year-old Leila (eight years ago, the actress adopted Louis, and six years later, and Leila). In the spring of reporters even managed to capture Sandra, her boyfriend and children in the New Orleans airport. Together, they returned after a weekend spent in Louisiana.