Sandra Bullock on a date with Brian Randall
This year Sandra Bullock was the big premieres, so we had her properly bored. Paparazzi photographed the actress for a date with her beloved Brian Randall in Los Angeles. The pair were going to dinner together at one of the restaurants of the city.
Brian Rundllexe year ago appeared in the media rumors that Sandra and Brian has played a secret wedding, but the lovebirds have not confirmed. Rings on the ring fingers both still on the spot, and paparazzi footage, which Sandra and Brian spend time together with her children — 8-year-old Luis and 6-year-old Lila, saying that in family life, no matter what official status it has not been worn, they have everything in order.
Recall, Sandra and Brian met in January 2015 on the birthday of the adopted son of the actress. Bullock was very depressed after the scandalous parting with TV presenter Jesse James: he cheated on her for years, and when the truth came to light, was in rehab to treat sex addiction. At the clinic, James spent almost a month considering that this is enough. But the actress was determined not to forgive the spouse and filed for divorce.