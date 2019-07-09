Sandra has graced the cover of Marie Claire Uk 2019
July 9, 2019
Star of TV series “grey’s Anatomy”, Sandra Oh has starred in a stylish photoshoot for the July issue of Marie Claire Uk 2019.
The role of Dr. Cristina Yang is depicted on the cover and the pages of the magazine in colorful images. The actress appeared in a scarlet blouse with wine stripes, green knit dress with an asymmetrical neckline and pant set, resembling a tuxedo.
Star, received the award of Guild of actors of the USA for best actress in a drama series, and the award “Golden globe”, also gave an interview to Marie Claire Uk 2019. Sandra Oh said that life for her the main factors of development are the family and the favorite profession.