Sang about Odessa and asked for the soup: Jared Leto performed in Kyiv (photos, video)

| July 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Пел про Одессу и просил борща: Джаред Лето выступил в Киеве (фото, видео)

American band 30 Seconds to Mars musician and actor, an Oscar winner, Jared Leto again appeared before the Ukrainian public. They were the guests of the popular festival UPark Festival.

Jared once again changed its image. In front of an audience, he appeared with long dark hair and a thick beard. Appeared on the stage in comfortable sneakers, satin pants and white shirt, throwing up velour Bathrobe.

Пел про Одессу и просил борща: Джаред Лето выступил в Киеве (фото, видео)

In the framework of the speech he sang the song Up in the air, hits Hurricane Closer to the Edge, Kings and Queens and new songs. The concert turned into a holiday show: the audience was sprinkled with streamers, balloons, the event was concluded with fireworks.

Пел про Одессу и просил борща: Джаред Лето выступил в Киеве (фото, видео)

“I love this country!” shouted Summer from the stage and waving the Ukrainian flag. However, such flirting with the audience he performs in many countries.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of

During the performance, Summers chatted with the audience, invited them up on stage. He asked lucky what they cities. Hearing Odessa, Summer suddenly said, “Ah, Odessa, pearl of the sea…”, much to the delight and loud applause of the audience.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of

And when he began to repeat the “Moscow” one of the spectators, it caused a mixed reaction — the crowd roared with displeasure, heard a smattering of applause.

“Today, we all love each other”, said Summer, trying to cover up the situation.

Пел про Одессу и просил борща: Джаред Лето выступил в Киеве (фото, видео)

The audience was pleased with the communication with the idol, left the Network many videos and reviews.

The musicians have also left their comments in Instagram. Summer thanked the Ukrainians for the warm welcome and drive to the concert. In stories it published a photo and jokingly asked “Where is this vegan soup?”

Пел про Одессу и просил борща: Джаред Лето выступил в Киеве (фото, видео)

was attended by 250 musicians

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.